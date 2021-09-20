The U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps marked its 59th anniversary Friday, September 10, in Arlington, Washington.
The group was created in 1962 to teach America’s youth the significance of maritime service in national defense while instilling a sense of pride and patriotism, according to Director of Strategic Communications Jennifer Craig.
Since the organization’s founding, many Sea Cadets have gone on to proudly serve their nation in the United States Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Air Force, National Guard and the Merchant Marine. Sea Cadets have also found successful careers in industry, academia and government.
The local chapter of the USNSCC is called the Flying Tigers Squadron and boasts 24 members from Batesville, Greensburg, Milan, Moores Hill, Osgood, Versailles and Lawrenceburg, Indiana, and Brookville, Ohio.
The group is based in Sunman, Indiana and trains at the Sunman American Legion.
“The Sea Cadet Corps is an outstanding youth leadership program for children 10 through the graduation of high school,” said U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Officer, LT Michelle Novinger.
Novinger became involved with the program after learning about it at her church. She and her husband and two sons joined eight years ago. Her husband was a Navy veteran and both sons joined the Navy after participating in the Sea Cadet Corps.
The Sea Cadet Corps continues to provide compelling, life-changing programs and training that instill the values of teamwork, discipline, camaraderie, and service through an all-volunteer force and with strong partnerships with the nation’s armed forces.
Sponsored by the Navy League, the Naval Sea Cadet Corps is for youth ages 13 through 17. Also included under the Naval Sea Cadet Corps umbrella is their junior program, the League Cadet Corps, for youth ages 10 to 13.
“The goal of the program is to teach these cadets discipline and communication skills and give them confidence,” Novinger said. “[Through this program] I get to watch cadets come out of their shells and become great American citizens.”
Cadets are not expected to make a military commitment after high school graduation. However, USNSCC members complete their first and second rank while in the youth organization and join at the E3 rank of Seaman if they choose to enlist.
The Flying Tigers led the Greensburg Fall Festival Parade in Greensburg Saturday.
Their next event is at the Versailles Pumpkin Show Parade at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
The USNSCC Flying Tigers Squadron holds monthly drills, and their list of events can be found on their website (flyingtigerssquadron.us).
Contact michellenovinger@yahoo.com or call LT Michelle Novinger at 513-374-5378 to attend an event.
To learn more about Sea Cadets, visit www.seacadets.org.
