On Saturday, April 9, the North Decatur FFA Chapter hosted the 2022 banquet in the cafeteria. Carriage On the Square catered a delicious meal including pulled pork, mac and cheese, and baked beans.
Members who were given their Greenhand Degree included Cecilia Barber, Nolan Burkhart, Samuel Cathey, Chase Christianson, Lilly Gardner, Gus Grote, Brad Kreiger, Elizabeth Meister, Hunter Meister, Megan Quinlan, Hannah Reynolds, Thomas Roark, Garrett Schwering, Landon Swango and Jessa Wagner.
The following members received their Chapter Degree: Cameron Bocanegra, Cassidy Coomer, Addie Gauck, Olivia Krieger, Arden Muckerheide, Sarah Swain, Vincent Trenkamp, and Grayden Wiseman.
State Degree recipients were Lizzie Fisse, Paige Gauck, Irene Moore, Caroline Reynolds and Blaine Wagner. State Degree representatives will receive recognition at the Indiana FFA State Convention.
The North Decatur FFA honored Mr. Scott Johnson as an honorary member of the chapter. Members thanked Johnson for all he does for North Decatur FFA.
During the banquet, the Chapter also recognized participants in Dairy Foods, Meat Science, Soils, Entomology, Forestry, State Welding, Parliamentary Procedures, District Leadership Contest Demonstrations and Public Speaking, and Livestock Judging.
The Chapter had two Star Applicants: Jack Cathey, who was given a silver placing for his Star Placement; and Christopher Gauck, received a gold placing for his Star Farmer. Gauck is in the top 4 finalists in the state. He will have an interview and a personal farm visit. The Chapter wishes Gauck good luck.
The Chapter had six participants in proficiency. Blaine Wagner in AgriScience integrated received gold. Arden Muckerheide in Beef Production Management received a silver. Caraline Reynolds in Agricultural Mechanics, Repair, and Maintenance received a silver. Addie Gauck in Ag Sales received a gold. Christopher Gauck in Poultry Production received gold. Jack Cathey Forest Management and Products received a gold.
All that received gold are state finalists and will continue to a second round of grading. Their placings will be announced at the state convention in June. At the end of the night, Chapter advisors announced the 2022-2023 chapter officer team.
-Information provided.
