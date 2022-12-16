The North Decatur Athletic Department is proud to announce the 2023 Hall of Fame Class. This year’s class includes two multi-sport athletes and a coach who earned numerous awards during his 30+ years of coaching.
The induction ceremony will take place immediately following the boys junior varsity game against Lawrenceburg Saturday, Jan. 14. There will be a reception in honor of the inductees beginning at 5 p.m. in the high school cafeteria. The reception is open to the public.
This year’s HOF class
Doug Bohman
Doug was a member of the NDHS Class of 1990. While playing three sports for the Chargers, he earned 10 varsity letters and was the 1990 Male Athlete of the Year.
Highlights of his accomplishments include being named all-conference in both football and basketball multiple times. In addition, he was a first-team All-State Football player in 1989 and a member of the 1988 sectional championship basketball team. He finished his career in the top three in career scoring and rebounding for the Charger basketball program.
Marcia (Miller) Kent
Marcia was a member of the NDHS Class of 1978. While playing three sports for the Chargers, she earned 10 varsity letters. She earned all-conference honors in three sports – volleyball, track, and basketball – and was a regional qualifier in track as well.
She was a member of four conference and two sectional winning teams. After graduation she went on to Marion College where she was a 4-year starter in both basketball and volleyball.
Garry Sauley
Garry was a teacher and coach for 34 at North Decatur. While at NDHS, he coached football, basketball and baseball.
His teams won five conference championships and two sectional championships. He was named “Coach of the Year” six times during his career. He is the all-time winningest baseball coach in school history with 228 wins.
In addition to coaching, Garry served as a teacher, assistant athletic director, and athletic director at North Decatur.
