GREENSBURG — North Decatur Elementary School is hosting their kindergarten registration day Monday, Feb. 24.

There are three time slots available: 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the school.

Their slogan for this year’s event is “You’ve got a bright future at NDE!”

Parents are encouraged to bring their incoming kindergartner (who must be age 5 by Aug. 1), a birth certificate and immunization records.

NDE can be reached at 812-663-9215.

The school is located at 3330 Ind. 3, Greensburg.

Within the Greensburg Community Schools district, Greensburg Elementary School will be hosting their Kindergarten Round-Up event from 8:45 to 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 to 7 p.m. April 7 at their elementary school.

The two sessions are offered so parents/guardians can choose a time that works best for their family.

GES is asking that students accompany their parents to the event, and also encourage them to make this a special moment for the incoming student.

Similar to the NDE event, parents/guardians will need to bring a student’s immunization records and the original birth certificate and custody papers. These will be copied and returned to parents.

For those who have questions, GES can be contacted at 812-663-8112.

GES is located at 900 Big Blue Avenue, Greensburg.

Joshua Heath can be contacted at 812-663-3111 ext. 217401 or at joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com

