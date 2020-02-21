GREENSBURG — North Decatur Elementary School is hosting their kindergarten registration day Monday, Feb. 24.
There are three time slots available: 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the school.
Their slogan for this year’s event is “You’ve got a bright future at NDE!”
Parents are encouraged to bring their incoming kindergartner (who must be age 5 by Aug. 1), a birth certificate and immunization records.
NDE can be reached at 812-663-9215.
The school is located at 3330 Ind. 3, Greensburg.
Within the Greensburg Community Schools district, Greensburg Elementary School will be hosting their Kindergarten Round-Up event from 8:45 to 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 to 7 p.m. April 7 at their elementary school.
The two sessions are offered so parents/guardians can choose a time that works best for their family.
GES is asking that students accompany their parents to the event, and also encourage them to make this a special moment for the incoming student.
Similar to the NDE event, parents/guardians will need to bring a student’s immunization records and the original birth certificate and custody papers. These will be copied and returned to parents.
For those who have questions, GES can be contacted at 812-663-8112.
GES is located at 900 Big Blue Avenue, Greensburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.