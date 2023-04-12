GREENSBURG – North Decatur High School seniors Lance Nobbe and Jacob Kinker were named Decatur County Optimists’ Youths of the Month for March 2023. Optimist Barb Lecher said that both were “very deserving of the award,” noting that this was the first time two students from NDHS have ever been chosen for such notoriety.
Kinker’s parents are Dan and Becky Kinker. Dan works as an environmental consultant and Becky works in Childcare, and it’s their influence that gave Jacob the nurturing capabilities he considers important qualities for someone of his chosen career path: nursing.
“I think I’m a nurturing person by nature, so I feel like nursing suits what I want to be and what I want to pursue,” he said, adding that he was fascinated by his first Bio-Med class, and it lead to his career choice after college.
He’s also an athlete, playing football and running track, and he has two labrador retrievers named “Rocky” and “Luna.” In his free time, he enjoys hunting and fishing and walking with his dogs.
He especially enjoys hunting with his father on their yearly pheasant hunting trips to Iowa.
Jacob would like to return to Greensburg after he receives his degree, but he’s unsure where he’ll do the most good.
“I feel like there’s more of a need for nurses in bigger cities, but after I travel a bit, I’d like to end up here,” he said.
He wants a big family, because he enjoys having five other siblings. His older brothers are 23 and 21 years of age, his younger sister is a sophomore at NDHS, and two younger brothers are 13 and 10.
“I’m the third of six,” he said.
And there are special things one learns when coming from a big family. You learn to speak loud, making very word known, run to the dinner table fast,” he jokes.
And there’s a lot of laughter in his family as well.
“My Dad is probably one of the funniest people ever. He finds humor in everything, and he can always make you smile,” he said.
In his group of friends, Jacob is the more level-headed of his friends and said he is the “equalizer.”
He attends St. Catherine of Sienna in Enochsburg, and believes that God is “everything.”
Jacob’s GPA is 4.154, and he ranks fifth in his class.
Lance Nobbe believes that keeping a good mindset and doing things for others contributed to his award.
“It’s always good to be nice to other people, and keep good grades,” he said.
His parents are Kyle and Nyoka Nobbe. Lance has an older brother, Trey, a junior in college.
“I look up to him. He’s been a good role model for me most of my life,” he said.
Both his parents, Nyoka and Kyle teach at North Decatur High School, his father teaches gym, and his mother teaches English.
“That was hard at first knowing that I had both of them (as teachers). It’s nice knowing they’re here in case I need them, but sometimes I want to be my own person,” Lance said.
Among his group of friends, Lance believes he’s a leader, and said people come to him for advice.
“I was a captain of the basketball team, and many people have come to me through the years, just because they need someone to talk to – scared about playing time, how do the coaches feel. It’s an honor to be that go-between, because I have good relationships with both,” he said.
Lance has played basketball all four years of high school and ran cross country his sophomore and junior years.
His GPA is 4.02.
After school, he enjoys hanging out with friends, fishing and hunting.
Lance attends St. Mary’s Church with his parents.
Other students look up to Lance, and that’s important to him.
“I like being someone people can trust,” he said.
“It’s good to have someone to look up to. Whether you’re my friend or not, I’m going to treat you exactly the same as anyone else.”
Lance will be also be studying nursing when he graduates high school, but at Ball State University.
He admits that many in his family are also nurses, but an experience with his grandmother during the COVID-19 pandemic “sealed the deal.”
“She was very sick,” he said. “Even though she was one of the first in the county to have it, they were so great to her. They saved her life.”
“I am so thankful for them, and I hope I can be that to someone else in the future,” he said.
Lance wants to be remembered as a leader, and he wants to prove to people that he is willing to work for what he wants.
“Because that’s what it takes,” he said.
