North Decatur High School is celebrating Homecoming Friday, September 17.
NDHS 8326
The ninth grade Prince and Princess candidates are (girls, left to right) Anna Mauer, Hannah Gorrell, Clare Kinker and Madi Allen; (boys) Brady Mauer, Mason Morris, Cooper Parmer and Marshall Snell.
NDHS 8332
The 12th grade King and Queen candidates are (girls, left to right) Lauren Holloway, Kenzie Ogden, Jenna Walton and Stephanie Morford; (boys) Adam Mack, Stephen Allgeier, Collin Bryant and Brady Espinda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.