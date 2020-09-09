Photos provided
NDHS 1
North Decatur High School recently crowned the 2020 Homecoming King and Queen. They are Noah Howell and Jenna Geis!
NDHS 2
The NDHS 2020 Homecoming Prince and Princess are Aiden O'Dell and Kacie Ogden!
