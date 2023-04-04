GREENSBURG – North Decatur High School music students recently had the opportunity to attend music clinics at Vanderbilt University and see the sights of Music City, USA.
On Friday March 17, 32 band students and 13 choir students, along with eight chaperones and music teachers from North Decatur Junior – Senior High School traveled to Nashville, Tennessee.
After staying the night in a hotel and rising early on Saturday, the entourage went to Studio “B” at RCA Studios for a recording session and then on to Centennial Park to see a replica of the Parthenon and the 45 foot sculpture of Athena there.
From there, the group went to Vanderbilt University in the heart of the city.
NDHS Choir Director Carrie Stier took the choral students to a clinic taught by Choral Director Davids Williams, while Ulery took the instrumentalists to a clinic taught by Vanderbilt’s Director of Choirs Tom Verrier.
The group had lunch at a large farmer’s market near their hotel and then toured the Tennessee State Museum.
After dinner at the Grand Ol’ Opry Backstage Grill, they saw Craig Morgan, Vince Gill, Ashley McBride and John Conlee on the Opry Stage.
Sunday began with a morning of touring the Country Music Hall of Fame and then the Schermerhorn Symphony Center for a concert by the Nashville Symphony.
After that, the group showed the natives how Hoosiers line dance at the Wild Horse Saloon!
The energetic group then walked the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge, taking group pictures (and lots of selfies) and seeing Nashville “from above.”
Monday, they resumed their busy schedule at the Adventure Science Center, tested Nashville’s barbecue selection, on then visited President Andrew Jackson’s house, The Hermitage, before hitting I-65 North toward home, arriving around midnight at the North Decatur parking lot.
“The choir kids were in awe of their clinic teachers,” Choir Director Carrie Stier said. “They were excited to come back and show off some of their new warm-ups, and they were all perfectly behaved.”
“I’m very pleased with how everything turned out, Ulery said. “Not only did we get a top-notch clinic experience, but we also got to play and record in RCA Studio B where Elvis Presley and other stars recorded countless hits.”
Both Stier and Ulery were especially thankful for the community of parents, families and administrators that made all of this possible.
“Behind each and every one of those 45 students is a supportive family and school system that helped bring this trip to life,” Ulery said.
