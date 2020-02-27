GREENSBURG — North Decatur Junior-Senior High School is presenting their adaptation of Disney’s popular “Beauty and the Beast” at 7 p.m. today and Saturday (Feb. 28 and 29) and 4 p.m. Sunday (March 1).
Tickets are $8 for students, $10 for adults, and 5 and under may attend free of charge.
The enchanting story of the toils of a bewitched prince desperately seeking love will be presented on the cafetorium stage, and the cast and crew have been working furiously for months preparing.
“We all got a little nervous last week,” said director Megan Gehrich. “There comes a time in every show when, all of the sudden, it seems like you’ll never be ready, there’s too much to do, but you just swallow it and push on and it usually works itself out.”
Helping almost 30 teenage actors and theater tekkies prepare a stage production can be a harrowing task. There are always seemingly a million things to worry about: actors becoming sick, line memorization, sets, ticket sales, stage crew. It is a daunting task.
But Gehrich is always positive and cheery with her students and they react to her excitement in marvelous ways.
Not only is this show difficult to direct because of a relatively large cast, the director must prepare a very unusual set of inanimate household objects – a feather duster, a mantle clock, a candlestick and an entire place setting of dishes – into real people at the end of the show.
Arrogant young Prince Adam and his castle’s servants fall under the spell of a wicked enchantress, who turns him into the hideous Beast (Adam Mack) until he learns to love and be loved in return. The spirited, headstrong village girl Belle (Shayleigh Berkheimer) enters the Beast’s castle after he imprisons her father Maurice (Evan Yoder). With the help of his enchanted servants, Cogsworth, a mantle clock (Cameron Medsker); a candlestick, Lumiere (Caleb Bowles), A feather duster Babette (Paige Gauck), a wardrobe, Madame De Las Grande Bouche (Lainery Brunker) and a harpsichord, Monsiuer D’arque (Timothy Peters) and the matronly Mrs. Potts (Dame Angela Lansbury), Belle begins to draw the cold-hearted Beast out of his isolation.
“This has been hard, but fun, definitely. ... It’s definitely hard work,” Shayleigh Berkheimer said. She is a junior at NDHS who’s considering pursuing a degree in nursing follow graduaton.
“This show is huge,” said Gehrich. “It’s really a beast, but it’s a great show. I think we just let our nerves get in the way sometimes. Ten days ago, our rehearsal was a little iffy, but after that we finally saw it coming together. This takes blood sweat and tears, and it’s important to be honest with each other about the things that are issues. That’s how we get through them, and this cast has been great!”
Cole Stephen plays the Beast.
“When I audition, I actually audition for every part except for the parts I don’t want to be,” he said. “The reason I wanted to be the Beast is that I’ve been in drama for several years, and I feel I have a pretty decent vocal range.”
This is not Stephen’s first romantic lead. He was Albert in “Bye Bye Birdy,” and is a junior at NDHS. He is considering music as a degree, and plays baritone sax as well.
“I can’t wait for the audience to see Belle sing, because she rocks,” he said. “But I look forward most to the big group scenes. The audience will be blown away.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.