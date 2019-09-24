GREENSBURG — The 2019 North Decatur High School Homecoming Court has been announced and all the students involved are excited and spirited.
The students were voted in by their peers because they are good role models.
The North Decatur football team plays Paoli Friday night.
North Decatur’s football rankings have been updated; their national rank has moved +1579 and their state rank has moved +41.
Overall, they are 4 and 1, and are 4-0 in their conference.
To learn more about North Decatur football stats and their rankings, go to www.maxpreps.com/high-schools/north-decatur-chargers-(greensburg,in)/football/rankings.htm
