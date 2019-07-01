GREENSBURG – North Decatur Jr./Sr. High School is officially certified as a school that had 70 percent or more of their students complete the FAFSA on or before the April 15 deadline.
North Decatur received the award from the Indiana Department of Higher Education (IDHE).
As previously reported by the Daily News, Just two years ago, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education tasked Indiana high schools with achieving a goal of having at least 70 percent of their students file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) on or before the annual deadline.
The Commission recently honored 334 Indiana high schools for meeting or exceeding that goal, which was up from 203 schools last year.
Decatur County Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Jarrod Burns spoke about how they approached reaching that goal.
“It was a major goal this year to improve our FAFSA registration,” Burns said. “We had two extra parent nights at school with help offering suggestions to parents and helping them sign up.”
It was also a result of counselors putting in time and effort.
“North counselors also worked really closely with Mrs. Barbie Martin from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education,” Burns said. “We double checked all of our FAFSA registrations to make sure that our school was bubbled in and was on their FAFSA form so that North Decatur would get credit for this. It’s a process, but one that really pays off in the end.”
Greensburg Community High School also received the designation, giving Decatur County two schools that received the award this year.
