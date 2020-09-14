GREENSBURG - The North Decatur High School S.A.D.D. Club is helping local students get some hands-on training in behind-the-wheel accident avoidance techniques Saturday by sponsoring "Rule the Road" field training in the NDHS parking lot.
A free event for up to 75 licensed local high school drivers, members of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute’s Traffic Safety Division will be working with local students on ways to minimize injury and perhaps even avoid needless tragedy as they traverse the roadways of the state.
Teaching them the importance of "both hands on the wheel at 9 and 3," participants will drive through traffic-cone marked courses in various configurations, learning the best way to react to another driver's disabilities or poor judgement. With experienced drive instructors at their side, students will get a chance to drive through multiple situations when split-second decision making, controlled braking and steering wheel techniques could save their lives.
With their rear wheels strapped to swiveling dollies, they'll learn to how to regain control of their vehicles during surprise skids in traffic and inclement weather.
Each student will experience what happens in the event they must be field-tested for sobriety, getting a chance to actually "blow into the meter" and respond to an officer's instructions.
Computerized simulators will create risky random situations that will allow students to either either complete the exercise successfully, be stopped for speeding or running a red light, or by being involved in a crash. The simulator provides especially valuable experience in the consequences of taking their eyes off the road to text or turn their attention away for even a moment.
During "Distract-a-Match," a table game using shapes and colors to demonstrate how simple distractions impact focus and thinking, students are given 30 seconds to correctly place as many shapes as possible on a game mat with several types of distraction: while texting, while counting backwards from 100, or by talking with a Fatal Reaction Distraction Simulator.
In "Seatbelt Convincer," students climb into a carriage designed to resemble a car seat mounted on slanted rails. A lever is released allowing them to fly down the rails and slam into a bumper, feeling the impact of a 5 to 7 mile per hour crash.
Besides the valuable experience they gain during the four hour event, there will be food, games, giveaways and music to make the experience more teen-friendly.
And who can resist Crash Test Dummies?
North SADD sponsor Barb Lecher said she is excited that North was chosen to pilot this program for the State of Indiana.
"Young drivers are a focus for Indiana because research consistently illustrates this population of new drivers are far more likely to be involved in collisions than their older counterparts," she said. "This event can help teach better and safe driving habits to the teens in our community that very well could save their lives."
Students may sign up starting 9 a.m. Saturday in the North Decatur High School parking lot. They must have a valid driver's license and must sign a waiver before the workshop begins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.