GREENSBURG — The North Decatur Student Council recently visited the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department to drop off bags of treats as part of their community service “Adopt A Cop” program.
Every month through the new year, starting in December 2020, they have elected to treat DCSD deputies snacks, treats and mementoes of their appreciation for the service and safety the department brings to the community.
North Decatur High School Student Council President Jenna Geis said, “I am proud of this group. They’re very innovative and like to do things for the community other schools might not.”
The NDHS Student Council meets at 7:15 a.m. Wednesdays before school.
“We are a very active group, and even though our meetings are pretty formal – observing Robert’s Rules of Order and such – there are occasional casual conversations where we just discuss things,” Geis said.
A senior this year, Geis has been accepted to Butler University in Indianapolis “her most favorite school in the world.” She is also awaiting her acceptance letter to Purdue, but is undecided which she will attend after high school.
The 2020-21 Student Council for North Decatur Jr.-Sr. High School includes (7th grade) Scott Morford and Garrett Schwering; (8th grade) Cecilia Barber, Cooper Parmer and Emma Schoettmer; (9th grade) Kacie Ogden, Kayelee Ogden and Kennedy Stier; (10th grade) Sami Luttel, Lance Nobbe and Macy Scudder; (11th grade) Kenzie Ogden (Vice President), Stephen Allgeier, Lauren Holloway and Stephanie Morford; (12th grade) Jenna Geis (President), Taylor Bohman, Abby Hartman and Katy Kinker.
