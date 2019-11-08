GREENSBURG — North Decatur Jr./Sr. High School will again be honoring veterans this year.
The school is celebrating with a variety of Veterans Day activities.
The celebration is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday at NDHS.
“It’s a community event recognizing the heroes of the community who served, and is also a learning experience for our students,” NDHS teacher and event organizer Ernie Ruble said.
The event is also organized by students.
According to student Ashley Morford, all members of the community are welcome to attend. It will be a student-led ceremony.
Students will be setting out their avenue of flags before dawn, followed by an 8:30 a.m. breakfast hosted by the National Honor Society for veterans and their families.
At 10 a.m., the school will begin the program in the main gymnasium with a welcome from Principal Debbie Reynolds.
“We will be honoring our veterans, several community members for their contributions to veterans, and others,” Morford said.
Morford said the ceremony will continue with student readings, a flag folding ceremony, the MIA recognition moment, the band salute of the armed forces, several choir numbers, and guest speaker Tom Fleming.
“We will end the ceremony with the tolling of the bell, the American Legion Post 129 Honor Guard, and the playing of Taps by Mr. Tristan Ingmire,” Morford said.
The ceremony is expected to end around 11 a.m.
Ruble said he expected the upwards of 100 guests or more to arrive for the ceremony.
“It’s tremendously important for us to recognize those who served,” Ruble said. “This event continues to support the necessary arm of our government that serves and protects our citizens and our rights. I think this event is one of the community highlights every year.”
