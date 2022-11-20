BATESVILLE — City Councilman Jim Fritsch recently presented his reasons for supporting an ordinance which would amend the parking schedules, prohibiting parking on Hillcrest Avenue between Walnut Street and Main Street.
According to the PowerPoint presentation narrated by Fritsch, the road (which is also the road on which Fritsch lives) is only 19 feet wide and is easily blocked by street parking. He discussed a situation where a neighbor’s vehicles caused his trash pick-up to be delayed by two weeks since the truck was unable to reach his home. In a medical event, an ambulance had to park on Walnut rather than Hillcrest where the emergency was taking place, he said.
A local bus driver said that road has been blocked a couple of times this year, but admitted that he would not like to see parking entirely prohibited on the street. Councilman Tracy Rohlfing, who acts as a substitute bus driver, pointed out that city bus routes are challenging and contended that this street is not unique in its challenge.
Separately, neighbors Danielle DeChristopher and Greg Long spoke in staunch opposition to the ordinance. Sarah Lamping spoke as a citizen in opposition as well, citing that she did not want her street, Franklin, to potentially become a legislative issue if a precedent is set with Hillcrest Avenue.
“I came to object to this ordinance,” DeChristopher said. “Making it no parking would hinder my ability to have company over. Also, it’s parking. It brings taxpayers.”
Tensions grew during the discussion, with Fritsch pointing out that no parking on the street would make it safer and resolve issues regarding leaf/snow removal.
The Longs and DeChristopher pointed out the lack of public parking in the city.
Councilman Darrick Cox said the ideal situation would be a neighborly agreement to prevent legislation from council.
“Because of the heightened tension on this street, I worry that it may make legislation necessary,” Cox said. “The difference between your street and Franklin Street is the cordiality between neighbors.”
The discussion began last month and the first reading of the ordinance took place at this week’s meeting.
A second reading and a vote regarding whether or not to adopt the ordinance is expected at next month’s meeting, at 6:30 p.m. December 12.
