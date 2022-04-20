GREENSBURG - Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) attended a recent meeting of the Decatur County Council, and spoke about a piece of legislation that has recently signed into law.
In early March, Governor Holcomb added his signature to Senate Bill 119 which "makes new farm equipment and new agricultural improvements eligible for local tax abatement."
Frye read the full description digest of the bill to to the assemblage.
"This bill makes new farm equipment and new agricultural improvements eligible for local tax abatement using the same procedures for tax abatement under current law for new manufacturing equipment, new research and development equipment, new logistical distribution equipment, and new information technology equipment, or redevelopment and rehabilitation in the case of new agricultural improvements. It limits an abatement schedule for new farm equipment and new agricultural improvements to not more than five years.
Under current law, a designating body may designate a particular area as an Economic Revitalization Area (ERA) if normal development and occupancy has become undesirable or impossible. This bill allows an area to be designated as an ERA if it will be predominantly used for agricultural purposes for a period of time specified by the designating body. The impact of this provision depends on local action.
New farm equipment or new agricultural improvements located in an ERA would be eligible for a property tax abatement for up to five years. If there is an increase in new farm equipment purchased or qualifying improvements because of this proposal, the property would, at some point, be placed on the tax rolls. This could increase assessed value (AV) and could possibly reduce some tax rates. However, if one assumes that the investment would be made without the abatement, an increase in abatements could delay a shift of property taxes from all taxpayers to the owners of the new property until the property is placed on the tax rolls.
If the AV increases as a result of the provision in this bill and tax rates are reduced, then exposure to property tax caps would be reduced. However, if the total AV is reduced and the tax rates increase, then additional property tax cap losses would be incurred. In all cases, the granting of an abatement is a local decision."
The bills' full digest is available at www.http://iga.in.gov/legislative/2022/bills/senate/119.
"As I understand this bill, it's ya'll's choice," Frye said. "The State is not going to come down here and tell you who to give an abatement to or not - it's a tool for the counties to use as they see fit to promote and assist agriculture. And knowing Decatur County, as many of you do, we have a lot of agriculture here."
"That's the explanation I got from people above my pay grade in Ways and Means who understand it in great detail," Frye finished. "I hope it helps."
Councilman Peters said, "So we have to designate an area before they can have an abatement, right?" to which Frye responded "that is my understanding, yes. You, the county, would do that with the same rules you are doing for industry. Everything is the same and it's a 5-year abatement."
Councilman Gauck asked, "So for an example, if we had a swamp area - if we would go in and put in some dry dams and some tiles to make it available for farming, we could abate the taxes on the dams and the tiles for five years? So it would finally come on the tax rolls?"
Frye responded, "Yes, I believe that was the intention of the bill, but I'm not an expert on it. It's no different than for business and industry - it's just for agriculture."
Councilwoman Burkart said, "To me it sounds like they were writing this bill for underdeveloped potential agriculture land to encourage people to revitalize those lands."
Frye said he believed that was an appropriate assessment, and after brief discussion among the board members, Councilwoman Burkart thanked Frye for attending, and asked him, "Are there any other bills you think that might be pertinent for us to know about?"
Frye said, "How much time you got?"
