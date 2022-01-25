RIPLEY COUNTY — The ambulances serving the Milan and Versailles communities are being upgraded.
The Ripley County Commissioners recently approved a payment of $402,100 following a request from Scott Huffman on behalf of Ripley County Emergency Medical Services.
The funds will be used to purchase two new ambulances, one for Milan and one for Versailles. Two 2012 vehicles will be traded in for the two new ambulances. The older ambulances were wood boxes held together by screws and glue. The new ambulances are aluminum boxes and are welded together.
The first “truck” is still being built and will be available in May at a cost of $180,400. It is a Braun box on a E450 gas chassis and will go to the Versailles station. The second is also a Braun box that sits on a F550 4x4 gas chassis for $221,700. That truck is already built and will go to Milan.
The only additional costs will be for transferring radios and equipment and adding graphics to the trucks.
County attorney John Ertel said funding through American Rescue Plan (ARP) could be approved for EMS use under the government instruction requiring the funds be used to respond to the public health emergency. The purchase of ambulances was specifically enumerated.
The commissioners asked that Huffman request additional appropriations from the Ripley County Council.
