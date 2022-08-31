RUSHVILLE – New signage and art has gone up in downtown Rushville to celebrate Rush County’s bicentennial. These additions were made possible through the generous support and work of dozens of individuals.
Banners
The over-the-street banners and signage on Fishmoon’s building in the 300 block of N. Main Street pay homage to the people, places, and things that make Rush County historic.
The banners were paid for through a generous donation from Emerson-Copeland.
Bicentennial Mural
Over the next few weeks, artist Lance Woskobojnik will finish a commemorative Rush County bicentennial mural on the south wall of the Campaign Flats building on the northwest corner of Main and First streets.
The mural features significant Rush County monuments like the courthouse, City Center and Overlook Park. This block-style mural will bring a source of vibrancy and color to Rushville’s historic downtown.
This artwork was co-designed by intern Lexey Yager and artist Lance Woskobojnik.
The mural has been paid for through the generous sponsorship of Emerson-Copeland.
RUSH Sculpture
The RUSH artwork (a photo was featured on Tuesday's Daily News front page) was commissioned by the City of Rushville as a "leave behind" art project celebrating Rushville and Rush County’s bicentennial. It is dedicated to those who choose to live, work and play in Rush County.
The sculpture was inspired by Robert Indiana’s famous LOVE sculpture.
RUSH represents both the city and the county that were named in honor of Dr. Benjamin Rush, a signor of the Declaration of Independence.
The following people/entities had a hand in the creation and installation of this beautiful artwork. Sponsor: Rush County Community Foundation; Artists/fabricators: Starweld, Davis Towing, Pike’s Sandblasting, Bobby Thompson and Samani Design & Fabrication; Site preparation/concrete: City Street Department; Project design/oversight: Mayor Mike Pavey; Project Manager: Brian Sheehan.
Guitar Sculpture
The guitar sculpture (also pictured in Tuesday's Daily News) was the idea of Rushville Street Commissioner Jemmy Miller, who convinced Street Department employee Bill Emerson that this was a project he could successfully complete.
After roughly three months of intermittent work, this beautiful guitar emerged.
It is because of individuals like Emerson that Rushville continues to be able to celebrate its bicentennial.
The art piece is dedicated to all the citizens that share their time, treasure and talents to make Rushville a better place.
The following individuals had a hand in the creation and development of the guitar sculpture. Sponsor: City of Rushville; Artist/fabricator: Bill Emerson; Artist/painter: Lance Woskobojnik; Powder coating: Pike Sandblasting; Site work/concrete/installation: Rushville Street Department.
These new additions to downtown are paired with the beautiful flowers and floral arrangements along Rushville’s Main Street corridor. Each year, Vogel’s Florist creates these arrangements, and the Rushville Street Department waters and maintains them.
Mayor Pavey said these beautiful additions to Rushville’s downtown mark a continued commitment to the next 200 years of Rush County history and success.
