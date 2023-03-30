GREENSBURG — History was recently made at Decatur County Memorial Hospital when Dr. Eric Tannenbaum, Medical Director for Orthopedics at DCMH, successfully completed the first-ever hip arthroscopy procedure at the local hospital.
This minimally invasive procedure known as hip preservation surgery restores patient’s normal hip anatomy, reducing pain and preventing further damage to the hip joint.
Hip arthroscopy is a newer surgical technique using specialized, advanced instrumentation that allows the surgeon to operate through two tiny skin incisions in order to treat multiple sources of hip pain such as labral tears or painful bone spurs.
Following completion of his orthopedic residency at the University of Michigan, Dr. Tannenbaum completed an additional year of specialty training in Los Angeles, California at the Southern California Orthopedic Institution where he perfected the hip arthroscopy surgical technique under world-renowned hip surgeons.
“I am so excited to offer this procedure for my patients in the Greensburg area,” Dr. Tannenbaum said. “While I have performed hundreds of these surgeries in training and in practice, we just completed our first-ever hip arthroscopy procedure at Decatur County Memorial Hospital. I think this will be a game-changer for multiple patients and may offer alternative solutions rather than more invasive hip surgery.”
Dr. Tannenbaum is one of few orthopedic surgeons in Indiana trained to perform hip arthroscopy and is scheduling new patients with hip pain to evaluation candidacy for this procedure.
