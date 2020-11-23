GREENSBURG - Art on the Square Gallery's show for the month of November and part of December is titled "Animals Friends, Tame and Wild."
Representing works by members of the community, the show is a collection of animals as interpreted in oils, acrylics and oil/acrylics. This show also features a new member of the arts community in Decatur County, Nancy Jobst.
Painting since 2011, Jobst enjoys working in water soluble oil, avoiding oils and acrylics because of their odor.
Currently recovering from recent health concerns, Jobst paints "to keep my mind busy," she said. She is also an avid reader and loves to watch birds.
"We've seen some beautiful birds on Franklin Street where I live. I love to paint them, and share with my friends," she said.
Currently closed to the public to mitigate COVID-19, the show can be seen online at www.artonthesquaregallery.com/.
Art on the Square Gallery regularly features the multiple-disciplined Judy Glore, Melissa Robbins, Rhonda Bontrager and Margaret Parker-Couch; photographers Danny Bowers, Erin Schuerman and the recently deceased Fred Craig; stained glass by Ed Parker; and handmade jewelry and pastels by Melissa Robbins.
