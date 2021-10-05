GREENSBURG — Batesville guitarist/vocalist John Basler will entertain from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at The Branch coffeehouse on the Greensburg Square.
As a way of bringing folks downtown to be part of the “coffee culture” quickly developing there, Greensburg’s downtown coffeehouse is booking entertainers of note for Friday nights. John Basler is a performer everyone needs to meet.
Basler has a love for music from all genres; his repertoire features everything from country to some interesting modern selections.
In the real world, Basler is an engineer. When we’re not suffering the effects of a worldwide pandemic, he often travels in the business of making controls for data centers.
“I keep servers cold,” he likes to joke. “But actually, the pandemic has been good for me, it’s given me lots of time to play guitar.”
Basler enjoys singing and playing, and when you listen to him that’s obvious.
“I think at 44 I’ve gotten to really understand who i am and so I’ve faced it, I love to perform,” he said.
Playing predominately worship tunes, he studies with Bryce Mullins in Batesville.
This was his first summer of playing out for audiences, performing on Lil’ Charlie’s terrace and under the Umbrella Sky Project at Batesville’s Farmers Market.
Basler has always loved performing. He likes to tell the story of his first exposure to a live crowd by playing Chief Sitting Bull in his high school production of “Annie Get Your Gun.”
“It was my sophomore year and my first time on stage, so I stuck my hand up in the air and said, ‘How.’ The audience went bonkers and I was in, I was sold!” he recalled. “I think it’s just the way God made me, and when I’m in heaven I hope God makes me an entertainer.”
