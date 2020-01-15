GREENSBURG — Greensburg Frisch’s restaurant will soon host a fundraiser for the Music Department at North Decatur Jr. Sr. High School.
The event is scheduled for 4 to 9 p.m. Jan. 20, when the restaurant will donate 20 percent of its sales during that time to help the school fund instrument upkeep and various student Music Department functions.
Here’s how it works. Use a smart phone to search for North Decatur Music Department on Facebook. The digital coupon found there should be presented when paying at the Greensburg Frisch’s franchise.
Being a new teacher in today’s school system is a daunting task. And when you find a position in a good school, and you find you’re following in the footsteps of teachers like Jacob Crossley, founder of the Decatur County Marching Band, you have a lot to accomplish.
“I am not changing anything this first year,” said North Decatur’s new Director of Bands Christopher Williams.
A 2014 Speedway High School graduate, Williams received his Bachelor of Science in K-12 Instrumental/Music Education in 2019. Specializing in brass instrument performance, his main instruments in the Ball State Symphony Band were trumpet and horn.
He was a three-year member of both the Blue Stars Drum and Bugle Corps and the Blue Knights Drum and Bugle Corps.
He has extensive experience with marching bands teaching at Decatur Central High and Brownsburg High School, and was on the visual staff of both the Cincinnati Tradition Drum and Bugle Corps and the Seattle Cascades Drum and Bugle Corps. Now, he is the director of the Decatur County Marching Band as well as the Decatur County Indoor Percussion Ensemble.
Williams believes participation in music exposes children to a universal language and a fundamental means of expression and performance, and that those who participate in musical activities “develop leadership and countless important life skills, and that a creative and supportive outlet is crucial to student success in their academic and personal lives.”
“I told my band parents I want to do a fundraiser a month,” said Williams, “and we’re in busy season right now, so things are a bit crazy!”
Preparing his students for Solo and Ensemble competition scheduled for Feb.. 1 at Columbus East High School is currently his main priority. North Decatur’s Music Department has an amazing 29 students who are preparing for the day with either solo or small ensemble performances.
Twenty-nine students is a lot for a single school considering all the extracurricular activities high school kids have to participate in these days.
“Crossley is really responsible for setting that up, and I don’t want that to change,” Williams said. “He really pushed the kids to buy into the chamber music experience, whether it be with solos or, if they’re not comfortable with that, at least by being in small ensembles with others.”
North Decatur High School is hosting the Southeastern Indiana Vocal and Piano Solo and Ensemble Tryouts Feb.. 8, which will feature more than 800 unique performers, and Williams said he still needs adult volunteers. Parents or interested community members are welcome to volunteer for the day, helping to run concession stand in shifts from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m..
“We also need parent volunteers to monitor performance and practice room doors, and I’m really thankful for the ones that do help,” he added.
The Music Department also is accepting food donations for the concession stand, which is another fundraiser for the Music Department, and is compiling a list of food needs.
Williams admits that he was too busy during first semester to enact some new practices, but shared a few thoughts on future plans.
“I really want to put out a monthly newsletter for the parents, and one of my goals is to start communicating better with the community on our fundraisers and performances. I really think they would enjoy participating more in some of the things I have planned. I’m excited,” he said.
Interested volunteers may contact Williams at cwilliams@decaturco.K12.in.us.
