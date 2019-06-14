NEW BANK OPENS

Bill Rethlake | Daily NewsNapoleon State Bank officially opened its second Greensburg location Wednesday morning by hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony. A grand opening celebration is taking place there through June 22 that includes free Kona Ice snow cones from 1 to 5 p.m. today. “We are excited to open our second location in Greensburg. This branch will offer more conveniences to customers in a different part of town and will be an extension of our branch already open on Westridge Parkway,” CEO/President Mark Comer said. “This is an exciting time in our 116 year history as a locally owned bank. We appreciate our staff, contractors and the architects that have made this branch a reality.”