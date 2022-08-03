GREENSBURG — The Grammy award winning quartet “Riders in the Sky” performed Friday evening at Rebekah Park to a herd of yodel-loving music lovers. An hour and a half of expertly played country western music (with the emphasis on “western”) filled the park as kiddies played on the playground equipment and parents got to sit back and tap their toes.
Riders in the Sky began performing in 1977 and have released more than 40 full length albums, starred in a self-titled television series on CBS lasting two seasons, wrote and starred in an NPR syndicated radio drama Riders Radio Theater, and appeared in television series and films including as featured contributors to Ken Burns’ Country Music.
Their family-friendly style also appeals to children, exemplified in their recordings for Disney and Pixar. They have won two Grammy Awards and have written and performed music for major motion pictures including “Woody’s Roundup” from Toy Story 2 and Pixar’s short film “For the Birds.” The band also recorded full length companion albums for Toy Story 2 and Monsters, Inc.
Chipping in with continuing celebratory events, the Greensburg Decatur County Library is sponsoring “Shakespeare in the Park” when the Garfield Shakespeare Theater comes to Rebekah Park this weekend with shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Shakespeare is an acquired taste for many, but seeing it performed in Greensburg is an excellent opportunity for the community to experience a bit of “high culture.” And who can truly say they are unfamiliar with the play “Romeo and Juliet?”
Artistic Director for the Garfield Shakespeare Company Chris Burton offered his philosophy of the Bard’s work by saying, “Shakespeare is not meant to be read. It is meant to be performed and experienced live.”
“We have a lot of actors who are very inexperienced with the language as well, but once you get it in your body, when you can physically see what the characters are talking about, the meaning is a lot more clear,” Burton continued. “The barrier to understanding and enjoying Shakespeare is the ability to experience it live. That’s why we don’t charge a set price for tickets and ask for donations at our performances.”
The battle between the Montague and Capulet families is central to R&J and some violence and swordfighting are part of the plot.
“Choreographing fights takes a lot of time to perform at a believable speed and safely. We started fight choreography the same week we started rehearsal and we have had a fight call (a rehearsal or a time during rehearsal to do nothing but run and polish any violence in the show) every week since,” Burton said. “Any time we know we’re going to run a scene that involves stage violence, we have a fight call at the beginning of that rehearsal.”
Of course, the man who is responsible for a most festive year-long celebration is GCHS history teacheer and Chautauqua organizer John Pratt.
Pratt, who is ever upbeat, admitted he was a bit tired from all the planning, but looked forward to the next list of events scheduled for the community.
“I could not be happier with the 30 events and programs completed for the Decatur County Bicentennial, but there is much more to come including concerts, lectures, historic homes tour, Abe Lincoln Reenactment, Underground Railroad tours and the top 200 Decatur County Athletes in History,” Pratt said.
