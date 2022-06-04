GREENSBURG — The recently formed Decatur County Fair Committee met this week to discuss the upcoming fair.
As has been reported by the Daily News, the Decatur County Commissioners voted to dissolve the Fair Board after members were unable or unwilling to provide financial statements from 2019, 2020 or 2021. There was also reportedly a general mismanagement of the fairgrounds.
After trying unsuccessfully to turn the fair responsibilities over to Decatur County Tourism (Visit Greensburg), the commissioners took on the responsibilities themselves with Commissioner Mark Koors leading the way.
The current Fair Committee consists of:
Fair rides: Kevin Crites
Track events: Scott Best and Jim Ponsler
Vendors: Danny Peters and Bill Metz
Free Stage and sponsors: Mark Koors
Decatur County Fair Parade: Chris Ramey
Miss Decatur County Fair Pageant: Barb Wechter
4-H and Extension: Christopher Fogle
At this week’s meeting, a subject-to-change schedule was discussed and both new and old ideas were brought to the table.
A cornhole tournament was approved for 4-H representatives sometime between 1 and 3 p.m. July 12, discussion for a night security officer took place, and a decision over whether or not to repurchase the fair’s website domain was tabled.
WTRE made a $2,000 request for promotion and broadcasting services. A decision on that has not yet been made.
“Our goal of the commissioners taking control of this was to provide the best facilities that we could for 4-H,” Commissioner Koors said. “Our job is not to do anything with the 4-H part of the fair: that is 4-H leaders... We don’t want to interfere with that... This year, we’ll pay for whatever has been paid for in the past, and before the next fair we’re going to sit down and get that all worked out.”
The decision was made that individual vendors are responsible for supplying their own tents. In the past, they paid $175 in rent and a $900 tent was supplied by the Fair Board.
There are currently 27 fair parade entries, according to Ramey. Parade applications are available in the Extension office.
According to meeting conversation, this will be the final year for the Community Building. It will be torn down and replaced after this year’s fair. In a Daily News article from last month, Maxwell Construction estimated the cost for a new facility to be about $1.2 million.
“There is going to be a lot going on,” Commissioner Koors said. “We want to attract a lot of people to the fair and that’s why we’ve brought other entertainers in. We’re looking for sponsorships for those yet to cover our costs, but we want this to be the best fair Decatur County has ever seen.”
This year’s fair is scheduled to kick-off July 7.
The next Fair Committee meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. June 22 in the EOC Meeting Room at 315 S. Ireland Street.
