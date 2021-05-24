There is no other player in the history of Indiana high school basketball more treasured than Bobby Plump.
The Milan High School backcourt ace is known around the world for hitting “The Shot,” a jump-shot made in the final seconds of the 1954 Indiana high school championship game against Muncie Central, 32-30. The Indians, coach Marvin Wood, and “The Shot” were the impetus for the iconic movie “Hoosiers.”
To commemorate the most historic moment in Indiana high school basketball, a new softback book “Special Edition – Bobby Plump: Last of the Small Town Heroes,” is now available for all fans of Hoosier basketball, young and old, to purchase.
The 459-page book chronicles Plump’s astounding career from Pierceville (population 45), Milan High School, Butler University, the Phillips 66ers, and Indianapolis.
The new publication is special because Plump will sign and personalize his autograph for each purchase (see how to make that request at the end of this article).
The book is unique in so many ways.
First, the cover is the photo of “The Shot” that Plump hit inside Butler Fieldhouse (now Hinkle Fieldhouse).
Second, 68 pages feature numerous historic black-and-white photographs, including downtown Milan in the 1930s, the entire Plump family in 1938, the box score of the championship game, Plump in action at Butler, life in Bartlesville, Okla., Bobby and wife Jenine’s children, Plump with Oscar Robertson (they played against each other in 1953), and Plump in a golf foursome with former Purdue coach Gene Keady.
It also features comments about Plump’s career from seven players from different teams that played against Plump and Milan.
John Ward of Osgood High School penned, ”I don’t think anyone will ever be able to take the place of that ’54 team, their attitude, their dispositions, their success.”
Lastly, the special edition lists the top 159 boys and girls all-time scorers in Indiana high school basketball history through the 2019-2020 season.
Four boys scored more than 3,000 career points - Damon Bailey, Bedford North Lawrence, 3,134; Marion Pierce, Lewisville, 3,019; Deshaun Thomas, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, 3,018; and Romeo Langford, New Albany, 3,002.
The top-five all-time girls scorers are Jackie Young, Princeton, 3,268; Shanna Zolman, Wawasee, 3,085; Kristen Spolyer, Lebanon, 2,882; Stephanie White, Seeger, 2,869; and Skylar Diggins, South Bend Washington, 2,790.
The book is published by Good Morning Publishing in Beech Grove, Joe Wolfla, president.
Thirty basketball legends and coaches also talk about Bobby in the book.
"Bobby is loyal and honest, a friend and a winner," legendary Oscar "The Big O" Robertson said. "That shot sent a message to all young athletes that no matter what color your skin, how tall you are, how big your school is, what it comes down to is one thing; whether or not you're a winner. Bobby saved high school basketball for years."
The coming together of the 1954 Milan Indians becomes extremely interesting, particularly with Plump’s small-town and family background. He later played basketball and baseball at Butler and then joined the famed Phillips 66ers of the National Industrial Basketball League before he, and his wife Jenine eventually settled in Indianapolis. They have four daughters, one son, and three grandchildren. Plump sold insurance and is the owner/founder of Plump’s Last Shot, a popular meeting place in Indianapolis.
“Special Edition – Bobby Plump: Last of the Small Town Heroes,” is available through Good Morning Publishing, 413 Main St., Beech Grove, IN 46107. Please Include your name, address, city, state, zip, and phone number. Cost is $29.50, including sales tax, shipping and handling.
For a book signed by Bobby Plump (with a personal autograph to yourself, family member, or friend, please include the person’s first name; cost is $34.50, including sales tax and shipping. Enclose check or money order or call 317-782-8381.
The legend of Bobby Plump and the 1954 Milan team will never be forgotten.
-Information provided.
