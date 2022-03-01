NEW CASTLE - Reid Family & Specialty Care and New Castle Cardiology are now Reid Health Primary & Specialty Care - New Castle, a move that brings with it more providers and a new name that better reflects the variety of care available to the community at their shared facility.
In addition to primary care, the office at 713 S. Memorial Drive offers cardiology; ear, nose, and throat; allergy; hearing; and pulmonary care services. Reid Health has had a presence in New Castle since 2013, beginning with outreach specialty services and expanding over the years.
Early next year, Reid plans to renovate the facility to add on-site laboratory and x-ray services.
"The new name better encompasses everything our New Castle office offers," Billie Kester, Vice President for Continuum of Care at Reid Health, said. "We plan to continue to expand, adding more providers and specialties that will make it easier for the community to access the care they need close to home."
Two physicians - the husband-wife duo of Shannon and Helen Riegle, MD - have joined the practice on the primary care side where Jessica Williams, NP, will continue to see patients as well. The Riegles come to Reid after some 25 years serving as family physicians at Upland Health & Diagnostics in Upland.
"I enjoy family practice medicine because of its unique ability to keep patients healthy and out of the hospital," Dr. Shannon Riegle said.
"I love taking care of others and working in healthcare empowers me to help my patients," Dr. Helen Riegle said. "I enjoy solving their problems and earning their trust and respect."
Williams has been a nurse practitioner for 16 years, mostly with Reid.
"I chose Reid Health because -- as a longtime resident in the community -- I felt they provided quality patient care with a hometown feel," Williams said. "Having this tight-knit community that is always there for each other, that always cares for each other, that has each other's backs, is something that's made a big impact on my life. I hope our patients can experience that as well.
"That's why I love Reid Health. We have that. Reid is very generous in the community, has a lot of community outreach, and works to assure the community that Reid is there for them."
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.