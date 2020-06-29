GREENSBURG - Indiana's "hands free" driving law officially becomes law Wednesday, July 1.
That's when it becomes illegal to operate or hold an electronic device while driving a motor vehicle.
The new law allows cell phone use only with hands-free or voice-operated technology. The only exception is a driver will be able to use a handheld phone in an emergency.
Starting Wednesday, if a law enforcement officer sees you operating your phone by hand while driving you could be subject to being stopped and getting a ticket.
Although the preference is phones be placed in "do not disturb" mode while driving, there are plenty of hands-free options available.
Many cars now come with the ability to connect with a smart phone using Bluetooth technology or a cable for hands free navigation assistance or phone calls.
There are also a variety of clips and holders that can be used to mount your phone inside your car which allow for hands-free use.
Anyone with questions about this new law and how it might apply to their particular circumstances may contact Decatur County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Doug Brown at 812-663-8505.
