GREENSBURG - The GDC Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at Access Medical Clinic, 2311 N. Ind. 3, Greensburg.
Access Medical Clinic is a healthcare services clinic based in Arkansas with 52 locations throughout the country and three locations in Indiana, including the new one in Greensburg.
This new facility is located next to Chili's Grill & Bar, and is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
The addition of Access Medical Clinic provides the community with additional essential healthcare services, furthering Greensburg and Decatur County's well-being.
