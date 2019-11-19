GREENSBURG - Just as Greensburg residents recover from road and highway construction seemingly everywhere this summer, city leaders begin discussions of new projects soon to start.
During Monday's meeting of the Decatur County Commissioners, County Highway Superintendent Mark Mohr alluded to projects planned for early 2020.
Bridge 236, located just east of the light at the intersection of Lincoln and Main streets, was discussed.
Mohr relayed details of the Indiana Department of Transportation's analysis of the bridge's failures, saying it has been compromised because of flooding around both sides.
"They are replacing the bridge at the Circle K. It's going to be a 60 day closure, and we're trying to get all the semi-traffic off at New Point so they come down into town through I-74," he said. "They'll try to route it back up I-74 to New Point the opposite way."
According to Mohr, the bridge in question is a stone-arch structure and is approximately 100 years old. Roots from the tree that sat on the north side of intersection (taken down a few years back) had grown into the foundation and loosened all the stonework.
"It's lived its life, it's done it's job," Mohr said. "The first part of the project will be moving the utilities and removing the old bridge. The new bridge will go in in as a three-sided box, which means it will be a shorter construction period."
Only involved peripherally with the project because it lies on a state highway, Mohr will not be responsible for the work, but will be asked to assist in rerouting traffic during the construction period.
May said that according to INDOT, the utility relocation will begin in March 2020 with construction beginning in April, resulting in only a 30-day road closure.
