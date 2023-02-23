GREENSBURG - County Human Resources Manager Patty Hensley recently presented proposed changes regarding Decatur County's hiring policy to the Decatur County Commissioners.
Hensley said that during her short tenure as the newly-hired HR manager for the county she noticed various inconsistencies among county offices and the ways they recruit and hire new employees.
"I think for the public it would be helpful and in the best interest if we had everything done the same, so for the openings we have in the county I have drafted a recruitment policy. I gave you a copy of that I would like to put into place," she said while addressing the Decatur County Commissioners. "When a replacement or new position is to be filled, each department head or elected official shall notify Human Resources and the commissioners in writing before starting the hiring process."
The commissioners will determine if the position is in keeping with appropriations passed by the Decatur County Council.
Whenever vacancies occur or new positions are created, job postings will be publicly posted internally and on the county's website for seven calendar days as well as bulletin boards in county buildings.
She said that newspaper and website advertising may also be used to recruit new employees, and that applications and/or resumes will be routed by HR to the hiring manager of each department.
"Then, the HR manager will extend a conditional offer of employment to the candidate pending any required examinations and a pre-employment drug test," she continued.
Hensley also said that background checks may be completed on new employees and that all applications will be returned to the HR manager prior to hiring.
Each new hire will attend a new employee orientation conducted by Human Resources which will completed on their first day of work.
In the event of a resignation, the department head or elected official shall forward that letter of resignation to HR so that the termination process can begin.
Department heads and elected officials need to email HR and the commissioners to obtain approval before the hiring process is initiated.
Hensley also drafted a new application for all department heads to use, except for the Decatur County Sheriff's Department application, which is much more detailed.
Decatur County Auditor Janet Chadwell voiced some concerns about the proposed new process and Hensley responded.
"The idea is that there's one central place and that everybody has the same access. We hear a lot in the community that people don't get a chance at these jobs because you've got to know someone," she said. "They'll all come to me and I would route them to whichever department they were for. I'm not doing your hiring process, I'm just managing it."
Chadwell said, "So you'll know before us who submitted resumes?"
"Yes, I would," responded Hensley.
"Since I've been president of the commissioners, on two occasions I've been contacted by equal opportunity attorneys questioning our hiring practices and that's one reason we set up this HR position," Commissioner Koors said. "That's one way we can be sure everybody's getting an equal opportunity.We're making sure everyone has the same opportunity to put their name in the hat. We want to level the playing field."
Commissioner Emsweller added that he thought all new applicants should have a background check. Pasel and Koors agreed, and the new policy was approved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.