GREENSBURG - At Monday's Decatur County Commissioners meeting, Chief Deputy Sheriff Bob Ray distributed the 2020 Courthouse Security Manual to all in attendance.
A brief discussion ensued, and several new policies have been implemented of which the public should be aware.
The manual outlined the chief players in maintaining the public safety and security of the courthouse and detailed protocols the public will need to follow as they enter or leave the building. The manual also discussed public behavior while conducting business in any of the courthouse offices.
The manual addressed the staffing of the front entrance, through which all employees and the public must pass to gain access to the building. It states the Decatur County Sheriff's Department staff is "the frontline of security at the courthouse" and while tending the security check/scan point deputies are granted the right to carry firearms and make arrests.
This checkpoint will be staffed "whenever the courthouse is open to the public" and all visitors (unless otherwise exempt) are required to pass through the metal detector or submit to a handheld scanning device to ensure they are not carrying firearms or other weapons.
All knives must be secured elsewhere and are forbidden in the courthouse unless the Courthouse Security Officer deems the knife can be stored at the security checkpoint, in which case a receipt for the weapon will be given.
New policies specifically state that "under no circumstances may CSO's store or secure firearms for visitors."
All visitors will sign-in and out of the building, and will be issued a numbered "VISITOR" badge that must be worn at all times while in the building.
Courthouse staff authorized to carry a firearm will be issued a numbered staff badge sporting a red "S." Staff not authorized to carry and who do not possess an agency/department ID will be issued a numbered "STAFF" badge in all black lettering.
Only law enforcement officers may bypass the checkpoint, but must still show agency credentials. If he/she wears a badge or other visible ID, he/she may openly carry a firearm.
At least two CSO's will be on-duty at the courthouse at all times during regular business hours (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
All county employees will be issued a Decatur County Sheriff's office ID card which they must wear at all times while inside the courthouse.
Only those employees who are issued key-fobs or special access cards may use the non-public entrances.
"There are a few changes here from existing plans on file, but we think this is a good way to keep the people who work in the courthouse and the people who visit safe," Ray said.
The new security measures are effective immediately.
