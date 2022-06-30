RUSHVILLE – City officials have announced a new warehousing and distribution hub that will be developed in the north end of the Commerce Park @ Rushville, located west of INTAT on the city’s north side.
On June 17, the Rushville Redevelopment Commission and Nelson Construction and Engineering closed on an almost four-acre building site.
Nelson has already begun site work on the building pad. The construction on the 13,600 facility is anticipated to be complete by the close of 2022.
Tom Fredricksen, Project Manager for Nelson Construction and Engineering, shared that his company has years of successful design/build/lease experience to meet their client needs.
“We have great experience in developing projects like the one we will be building in Rushville. We are developing this project for a national company that is expanding across the US,” Fredricksen said. “Not only do we design, engineer and build industrial projects for clients, we can also help locate the ideal building site. Design/build/lease is another option Nelson Industrial Construction & Engineering offers in order to meet client needs.”
Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey said the new facility will be a cross dock warehouse, which is of use to distribution customers who need to unload goods on one side and quickly load them into other vehicles on the other side for delivery.
“This is exciting for the entire Rush County community,” Mayor Pavey said. “Nelson Construction and Engineering has the experience, expertise, and national client base to assure that this new facility will be an outstanding asset to Rushville.”
According to Rush County ECDC Director John McCane, Nelson Construction and Engineering will invest $1.3 million in the new expandable distribution facility that will employ 15 people.
McCane said he was not at liberty to divulge the name of the company for which the facility is being built, but a legal advertisement published in April in the Daily News indicated a Frito Lay warehouse was planned for the Commerce Park @ Rushville and that stormwater runoff from the development would drain into an existing nearby retention pond.
