GREENSBURG - New Directions Domestic Violence Shelter Executive Director Leslie Straight is always bright and positive about her work. Though she is generally well spoken, like so many in the community the COVID-19 pandemic has her somewhat dumbfounded.
"We currently have two people in our shelter. We normally run at capacity, which is nine," Straight said. "When this all started, we had eight and they moved out on their own before the social distancing went into effect. Now that we have to maintain social distancing, we only have two residents and we have to stay there until it's over."
Strangely enough, compared to this time last year the instances of actual domestic violence cases is about the same, but the number of 911 calls her staff has dealt with this year is considerably higher.
"They'll call in and not be able to talk because so-and-so (the abuser) is still in the room. It's really hard for many people right now," she said.
When asked if she believed Greensburg offered enough support to the families who suffer from abuse she said "We've worked very hard to create a wraparound network for Greensburg. We've built relationships with the Department of Child Services, One Community, One Family for parental support. There's the Housing Authority to help with finances, and we've made certain landlords partners as well. Our community is well set to take care of our families."
The only thing the organization is lacking are the financial resources to get clients into long-term housing at a rate they can afford.
"Coming up with the initial funds to move into housing is really difficult," she said, adding that a healthy credit rating can also be a hurdle that some must clear.
Running a not-for-profit social service like a domestic violence shelter is not a task for the faint at heart, although Straight said her staff has done well with nearly constant fundraising coupled with grant writing.
But still, there are worries.
"The ICADV (Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence) is going to receive part of the $45 trillion the government is pledging to domestic violence shelters nationally. We don't know what our portion will be, but we rely on grants like that to fund us. Now, because of this shutdown, our fundraising has really been hurt," she said.
She isn't expecting any funding as the result of the economic stimulus package authorized by Congress and President Trump.
A large portion of New Directions funding comes from an annual Victims of Crime Act grant, but because it's a matching grant the shelter is responsible for coming up with $60,000 before using the funds. To insure a good grantee base, the money is spent and then reimbursed from receipts.
"We have to make sure we can sustain our payroll, so we have two large fundraisers a year: Prom in late winter and then Wine and Roses later in the year. Right now, we would normally be fundraising for Wine and Roses, but how can you ask for money from these wonderful small businesses when they aren't even open or are letting their own employees go because of the pandemic? You can't, so we aren't fundraising right now. I don't think people even have any idea what life will be like when this is all over. So, we are very nervous right now."
One fundraiser that brings in a nominal but still very important chunk of the year's needed funding is the Decatur County 4H Fair dunk tank. Unfortunately, the future of that and the ongoing commemorative brick promotion are unknown.
Funding challenges aside, Straight wants area residents to keep one thing in mind.
"People need to know that we are still here. Staying home isn't always safe for many people," she said, "but when it's not safe, we are here."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.