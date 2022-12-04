GREENSBURG – New Directions Domestic Abuse Shelter recently kicked off their third annual Holiday Gift Basket fundraiser, and it may provide shoppers a new gifting idea while contributing to a great cause at the same time.
There are three sizes of gift baskets. Designed by Expressions Florist, each basket contains a selection of wine, some seasonal treats, munchies, a few surprises and a hand-potted succulent perfect for gracing a sunny window through a chilly winter.
The baskets range from $25 for a small, $50 for a medium and $100 for bigger spenders.
In addition to the gift baskets, the domestic violence shelter is also hosting a “wine pull,” similar to the wine pull held at their annual gala “Wine and Roses” summer event.
There are 100 bottles of wine at various costs and in various flavors, ranging in selection from inexpensive domestics to pricier vintages. The bottles are tagged 1 to 100, and a $25 donation to New Directions gets a chance to choose a pre-wrapped bottle.
The fun part is that for $25 donors stand to win a fairly nice (and expensive) bottle of wine. Of course, it could be an inexpensive bottle, but that’s the chance you take.
To make this fundraiser a little spicier, two bottles of wine have a $50 bill attached!
Participants must be age 21 or older and must have a valid ID to pick up their bottle.
To learn more about New Directions’ fundraisers, or to volunteer, call 812-662-8223 or visit www.mynewdirections.square.site/
