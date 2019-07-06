GREENSBURG — Due to an unfortunate chain of events, New Directions original date projected to open a residential facility has been delayed until September, but that hasn’t dampened the creative minds and compassionate hearts fighting domestic abuse locally.
“Our goal is to open Sept. 1 to start a residential service, but our services are still the same as in our previous location. We’re full service still, we just can’t put anyone up for the night,” Director of New Directions Leslie Straight told the Daily News. “But our theme is ‘planting new seeds,’ and we’re focusing on ways to do that in our community.”
Marilyn Davis, April Richards, Jessie Straight, Leslie Straight, Femi Straight, Heather Stonebraker, Samantha Goodfellow, Allie Jameson and Payton Scudder recently took to the streets to give back to the community by attacking local parks on a rainy Saturday.
“Despite the rain, we were able to pick up trash at the small park, clean the trash along the roadside to the stone bridge, and clean the debris that had been littered on the bridge, some of which was clogging some of the drainage slots,” Straight explained. “We battled the raindrops and red ants to clear the discarded items that included clothing, papers, even a checkbook.”
Doing a little research via Facebook, they were able to identify the owner, notify him, and dispose of his items safely.
“He was very thankful for the finding of his stolen articles,” Straight explained.
“We had quite the morning, even though it was cut short after only 45 minutes due to the incoming thunderstorms, we worked hard and even managed to play some -- merry-go-round rides, do a little jousting and when the tools of the job broke, we improvised and pretended we were fishing,” said case manager April Richards.
New Directions will again be hosting the dunk tank at the Decatur County Fair this year.
“We made over $5,000 last year on the dunk tank, and this year we’ve got an even bigger list of people in the tank,” said Straight.
And of course, personalized bricks are still available for sale until September.
“We will be selling them through the fair. They’re $100 a brick and you get to help a really great organization by buying one,” said Richards.
This year’s Wine and Roses event is scheduled for Aug. 9 and will be held in St. Mary’s gymnasium. Tickets are on sale now for $30 single, $50 for couples, and tables may be purchased for $200.
For tickets to the Wine and Roses fundraiser, to buy a personalized brick or just for general questions call 812-663-8223.
Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-663-3111, ext. 7011 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com
