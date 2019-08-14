GREENSBURG — New Directions, a local center for survivors of domestic violence and abuse, recently held one of their largest fundraisers of the year.
According to information provided by New Directions, they provide temporary shelter for victims in danger of physical violence.
Additionally, they provide free counseling from a professionally trained counselor and assist with safety planning and domestic violence education for virtually all victims they serve. Their clients also routinely receive food, clothing, personal hygiene items, diapers, gas cards, rental assistance, utility assistance, and a wide variety of other items depending on the specific needs of the clients.
Late last week, Decatur County residents attended the organization’s Wine and Roses fundraiser. The monies raised will benefit New Directions’ day-to-day operations and the support they provide to those affected by domestic violence.
According to New Directions Executive Director Leslie Straight, approximately $25,000 was raised as a result of the Wine and Roses event. Approximately 145 people attended the event. Though she said they did not hit their goal when it comes to the amount of monies raised, they will still keep moving forward.
“We’re still very pleased with that number, but we’ve been active in other ways in the community, and our goal can be met in other ways,” Straight said.
Straight said they will host a variety of other fundraisers the remainder of the year, including the dunk tank at this year’s Fall Festival, the Zombie Walk, and other holiday events they have yet to announce.
“The event was still a great time,” Straight said. “The space was great and the food was exquisite. Right now, we’re working on getting feedback from those who attended.”
This year’s theme of vintage travel was intended to symbolize the advice New Directions gives to their clients: “Where would you go and what would you pack?”
“The vintage travel them really showed what we ask our clients,” Straight said. “It really put people in the mindset of a victim of domestic violence.”
All in all, Straight was able to see support from the community during the event.
“Thank you for your continued support,” Straight said. “After a busy work week, it means a lot that people came out for a nice evening.”
New Directions also takes donations year-round, and that can be done by visiting their website and clicking the “donate” button.
For those in a domestic violence emergency, New Directions of Decatur County can be reached at 812-662-8223 during business hours, or at 812-662-8822 via their 24-hour crisis line. More information can be found at www.mynewdirections.org.
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x7401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com
