GREENSBURG – A new and exciting chapter is on the horizon for New Directions, Decatur County’s nonprofit dedicated to preventing and protecting against domestic violence.
Due to a recent change in leadership, former Executive Board member Kelly Wampler is serving as interim executive director of the organization.
“I am so grateful to be part of the long tradition of excellent service on behalf of the survivors of domestic violence here in Decatur County. Like many organizations, COVID has taken a toll on our available resources. However, across the country, domestic violence has continued at a steady or increased rate,” said Wampler. “My focus in the coming months will be to address the financial foundation on which any nonprofit must build, in order to provide services and programming for our community.”
Wampler relayed that the organization has had to consider closing its doors temporarily, but has found volunteers to temporarily step up to the plate.
Once the basic needs are met, Wampler and her board of directors hope to launch additional preventive programming among school age children as they navigate the complexities of relationships.
Dr. Nykki Boersma, a board member for New Directions, expressed her support by saying, “All organizations go through difficult times, and the true measure is how they are able to face the adversity. Kelly has us pointed in the right direction to turn the corner into a new chapter.”
In addition to making connections with various funding organizations to ensure a sound financial foundation for existing services, Wampler and the New Directions staff have begun to reach out to stakeholders in law enforcement, prosecution, education, and health care to discuss how New Directions can partner with other organizations in moments of acute crisis, but also facilitate safety planning, provide treatment for survivors of domestic violence, and engage in prevention by promoting healthy relationships.
“I am optimistic that, as this community always does, our friends and neighbors will invest of their time, treasure, and talent to help us be successful,” Wampler said.
About New Directions
New Directions mission is to increase social consciousness about domestic violence and to assist individual victims by helping them break free from physical and emotional abuse.
Services provided include:
• Promote awareness in the community
• Provide advocacy for victims and their children
• Provide shelter for victims and their children
• Provide education for the community, victims, and batterers
• Provide support services and referrals
New Directions is a member of ICADV-Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, whose mission is prevention and elimination of domestic violence until the violence ends.
