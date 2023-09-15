GREENSBURG - Leaders of Decatur County domestic violence agency New Directions spoke at this week's Greensburg Decatur County (GDC) Chamber's Lunch and and Learn event at the chamber office. Lunch was catered by Fuzztop's Backyard Smoke Shack on behalf of New Directions.
New Directions strives to increase social consciousness about domestic violence and to assist individual victims by helping them break from the cycle of abuse according to Executive Director Kelly Wampler. The victims/clients served by New Directions never pay for those services.
Wampler said funding comes from Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funding as well as donations and a federal grant called the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act (FVPSA), which is the primary federal funding stream slotted for fighting domestic violence and serving those affected by it as well as their children.
The organization started in the basement of the Greensburg United Methodist Church as a small group of women who called themselves, "The Dream Team." After five years, the group took on the New Directions name and was housed above the United Fund. This year, the group celebrates 25 years as New Directions.
In 2019, New Directions changed locations and offered long-term housing until the pandemic struck and new guidelines were put in place on the types of services they were able to provide to multiple people. After restricting the long-term stays, the organization has found many new avenues to help individuals better their situations. For example, New Directions has helped people relocate, make the first month's rent or deposit, help with childcare or help with utilities.
Wampler said that she and Case Manager April Richards are the team right now, but they are looking to find one or two individuals to join that team in the near future. For now, Richards works with clients in need and Wampler focuses on "behind the scenes."
Between Jan. 1 and August of this year, New Directions helped 141 adults with a collective 216 kids. Of those 141 adults, 123 were first-time encounters.
Wampler's biggest piece of advice was to simply listen if someone begins sharing details or revealing information about being in a domestic violence situation. She said too often people demand that victims leave or don't believe their story or make accusations. She said the proper way to respond is to believe them, listen and don't tell them to leave or accuse or judge them.
"You can't force someone to do something," Wampler said. "And that's really the stance we take on anything. If they want to go home and live with their abuser, our goal is to make sure they do it in the safest way possible... If they're ready to leave, we help them find housing and do all the things they need to do."
A rise in cases of strangulation was a point Wampler made repeatedly. She said it's a very serious cause for concern at New Directions, for local law enforcement and for the prosecutor's office. She said individuals who have been strangled to the point of blacking out or losing bodily functions, they are 700% more likely to die at the hands of their abuser.
"The whole purpose of our lunch and learns is to provide a space for whoever the presenter is to educate you on a topic about their business, about their organization, about a product maybe that they offer," GDC Chamber Executive Director Dawn Lowe said. "It's a way for us to provide a platform for our members."
Anyone wishing to support New Directions can do so on their website at https://www.mynewdirections.org/get-involved.
