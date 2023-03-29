GREENSBURG - The staff at New Directions Domestic Violence Shelter is helping the Easter Bunny hide eggs while also raising funds to help continue their work addressing domestic violence in Southeastern Indiana.
Here's how it works.
For $25, the Easter Bunny will leave 24 candy-filled eggs in your yard before the sun comes up on Easter morning.
For $35, he’ll leave the kiddies 48 eggs.
For $50, 72 eggs will be magically delivered, and for $60 your whole yard will be strewn with the wonder that 96 eggs can bring!
Those interested should keep in mind that all orders must be placed by April 6, 2023.
If you live in Decatur County and want to take advantage of this offer, go to the New Directions website at www.mynewdirections.org or call (812) 662-8223.
As part of the legend, the Easter Bunny brought colored eggs in his basket along with candy and toys to the homes of well-behaved children.
In ancient times, it was widely believed that the hare was a hermaphrodite, possessing male and female reproductive organs in its body, and was able to reproduce asexually. The idea that a hare could reproduce without loss of virginity led to an association with the Virgin Mary, with hares sometimes occurring in illuminated manuscripts and Northern European paintings of the Virgin and Christ Child.
As for Easter eggs ...
Eggs have been used as fertility symbols since antiquity. They became a symbol in Christianity associated with rebirth as early as the 1st century A.D.in medieval Europe, when eating them was prohibited during the fast of Lent.
A common practice in England at that time was for children to go door-to-door begging for eggs on the Saturday before Lent began. People handed out eggs as special treats for children prior to their Lenten fast.
Many Christians of the Eastern Orthodox Church to this day typically dye their Easter eggs red, the color of blood, in recognition of the blood of the sacrificed Christ.
The idea of an egg-giving rabbit was brought to the U.S. in the 18th century by Protestant German immigrants and the Pennsylvania Dutch, who told their children about the “Osterhause” (Easter Bunny). According to the legend, only good children received gifts of colored eggs and candy before Easter.
As for the New Directions egg-delivery campaign, the Easter Bunny doesn’t like to tangle with over-excited dogs and prefers the yards he “blesses” be pet-free.
