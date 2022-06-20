BATESVILLE - Fresh from the academy, K9 Officer Zäh has joined the Batesville Police Department alongside human BPD Officer Trevor Comer.
Chief Stan Holt introduced the pair to the city council last week.
Zäh is filling the gap left by former K9 Officer Jinx who passed away last fall after serving the department since 2012.
Zäh came to BPD from Vohne Liche Kennels but was initially from Hungary. The Dutch Shepherd mix is nearly two years old and fully trained in tracking and narcotics detection. His partner was taken to the kennels for his own training so he could properly work alongside the young showstopper. After 4 weeks and 160 training hours, Officer Comer is now fully trained as well.
"The K9 Program is a program that takes a lot of dedication, so I was hoping that whenever the position became open we would have the right person able to do that," Chief Holt said. "I was thrilled to death when Trevor stepped up... It's not only a big commitment on the officer but also his family."
The new canine joins Officer Comer, his wife Danielle and daughters Molly and McKenzie as a part of their family as well as joining the BPD.
Mayor Bettice thanked Officer Comer for his dedication and that of his family.
