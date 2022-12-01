RIPLEY COUNTY — Ripley County has implemented Hyper-Reach, a high-speed emergency mass notification service to better protect lives and property.
Hyper-Reach is a state-of-the-art mass emergency notification system designed specifically for public safety.
The new emergency alert system will provide rapid notification of hazardous and urgent situations using a mix of telephone calls, text and email messages, and even TTY/TDD service for the hearing impaired.
The system sends messages to geographically targeted households in seconds, and can simultaneously deliver them to an even broader audience via social media.
“Our job is to protect the citizens of Ripley County as effectively and cost-efficiently as possible,” said Randy Miller, Ripley County Emergency Management Agency Director. “We met with other major vendors for emergency notification service, and Hyper-Reach gave us everything we needed.”
Ripley County EMA, Ripley County Communications Center, and Batesville Police Department have been working on this project and are eager to use this innovative technology to enhance emergency preparedness plans.
For emergency alerts, once the National Weather Service (NWS) issues a warning it will simultaneously be sent through the Hyper-Reach system. In addition to weather emergencies, the system can be used to notify residents of missing persons, criminal activity, boil water advisory, and other various threats to people, property, or the environment.
All residents living or working within the county limits are encouraged to enroll by either calling or texting “Alert” to 812-609-6699 or by going to the website: http://hyper-reach.com/inripleysignup.html or www.ripleycounty.in.gov and click on the Hyper-Reach logo.
Include all contact information including home and cell phone numbers and email addresses.
Once enrolled, subscribers can opt in to what emergencies they want to receive. No one should automatically assume they are in the emergency contact database.
The current CodeRED notification system will end at the end of the year.
Residents can get emergency alerts via their Alexa-enabled smart speakers just by saying “Alexa, enable Hyper-Reach” and following the Alexa-provided instructions.
For more information, contact Ripley County EMA at 812-689-0505 or by email at ema@ripleycounty.in.gov.
Information provided
