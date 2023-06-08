RUSHVILLE – The 2023 Rush County Fair Queen Pageant was held Saturday evening the Laughlin Center for the Performing Arts on the Rushville Consolidated High School campus.
The results of the evening’s competition were as follows:
Queen- Carlie Kuhn
Miss Congeniality & First Runner Up- Kylee Macy
4th Runner Up- Isabella Wilson
3rd Runner Up – Audrey Gulley
2nd Runner Up- Kendra Buckley
This year’s Rush County Fair runs from June 24 to July 1 at the Rush County Fairgrounds.
Watch the Daily News for more details about this year’s fair as the annual event gets closer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.