Pictured are this year’s Rush County Fair Queen and her court.

RUSHVILLE – The 2023 Rush County Fair Queen Pageant was held Saturday evening the Laughlin Center for the Performing Arts on the Rushville Consolidated High School campus.

The results of the evening’s competition were as follows:

Queen- Carlie Kuhn

Miss Congeniality & First Runner Up- Kylee Macy

4th Runner Up- Isabella Wilson

3rd Runner Up – Audrey Gulley

2nd Runner Up- Kendra Buckley

This year’s Rush County Fair runs from June 24 to July 1 at the Rush County Fairgrounds.

Watch the Daily News for more details about this year’s fair as the annual event gets closer.

