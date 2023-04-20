BATESVILLE - The story of Carl Erskine, the man legendary broadcaster Vin Scully said is "living a perfect game," is coming to the big screen in Batesville with a showing of “The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story.”
Erskine has been a pivotal figure in Special Olympics Indiana’s history, and the organization has partnered with Ted Green Films to spread Erskine’s messages of friendship, inclusion, servant leadership and respect.
The movie screening will be held on Thursday, April 27, at The Gibson Theater. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. with the show to follow at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-best-weve-got-the-carl-erskine-story-tickets569989853997 and at the door on the night of the show, while supplies last.
This screening event is sponsored by Crum Trucking, Inc. and the Pool Group, Inc.
Created and produced by award-winning Indiana filmmaker Ted Green, “The Best We’ve Got” takes a deep dive into Erskine’s life, starting with his upbringing in Anderson and highlighting his legendary Major League Baseball career.
A pitcher for the 1955 World Series champion Brooklyn Dodgers — the team author Roger Kahn famously called “the Boys of Summer” — Erskine was a teammate and friend of Jackie Robinson, the first Black player in a sport that was segregated for more than 50 years.
The film also features Erskine’s role as a father to a son with Down syndrome.
Special Olympics was just a fledgling organization when Jimmy Erskine was growing up in the 1960s and '70s.
At the urging of founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver, Carl Erskine used his star power to raise awareness for the movement that would go on to create countless opportunities for Jimmy and others with intellectual disabilities.
The documentary focuses on important themes from Erskine’s life, like friendship, inclusion, servant leadership and respect. Since its August debut in Erskine’s hometown of Anderson, “The Best We’ve Got” has earned multiple recognitions, including the Heartland International Film Festival’s Audience Choice Award.
During the making of the film, Green dedicated months to compiling research as well as gathering historical footage and images, including many from the Erskine’s home albums. Additionally, many well-known and respected sports and community figures were involved in the project.
“The Best We’ve Got” is narrated by Charley Steiner, longtime radio voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The film also features powerful interviews from former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels, legendary sportscaster Bob Costas and the late Vin Scully, who spent 67 seasons calling games for the Dodgers.
More information and a trailer for “The Best We’ve Got,” along with the rest of Green’s filmography, are available at https://www.carlerskinefilm.com/
In addition to the film, Special Olympics Indiana has partnered with Green for the Erskine Personal Impact Curriculum sponsored by Duke Energy. Released at the start of the 2022-23 school year in conjunction with the film, EPIC is a set of age-appropriate educational materials designed by Orbis Education for elementary, middle and high school students.
To date, more than 70,000 books have been distributed to 300 schools across Indiana, including Indianapolis Public Schools.
More information about EPIC is available at https://soindiana.org/epic/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.