GREENSBURG — A new firehouse and Street Department campus for the city of Greensburg were topics that merited serious discussion at the most recent Greensburg Board of Works and City Council meetings.
Prefacing the conversation, Mayor Josh Marsh said, “This is the public unveiling for the firestation/Street Department campus that we’ve been working on in committee for several months.”
“The site plan at the northwest corner of Barachel and Broadway is a 20-acre parcel and we’ll be using the front 10 acres for this project,” said Veridus Group representative David Rainey, who walked the Council through a screen presentation of what’s planned.
The site will also include an extension of Barachel Lane as the southern corner of the site, and traffic lights to regulate nearby traffic flow.
The first floor of the new facility will house public restrooms, a conference room, a large central meeting/training room, a fitness room and a radio room flanked by administrative offices, with four drive-thru fire truck bays.
The second floor will house firefighter living quarters, 11 private sleeping rooms with shared restrooms, an open concept Day Room and kitchen and a personal locker storage area.
The existing firehouse is 9,451 square feet; the proposed two story firehouse will be approximately 21,000 square feet.
According to GFD Chief Stoermer, several factors were considered in making the location choice including accessibility to major thoroughfares, juxtaposition with Firehouse 2 (providing adequate fire coverage of more of the entire county), and the availability of vacant lots available for development in/near city limits.
“We looked at traffic data, we looked at flood planes, we looked at neighborhoods that might not want to be next to a fire department, many factors affected our choice,” said Stoermer. “Finally, we settled on the Kalb property next to KB Foods.”
Stoermer said a purchase agreement has been signed, but the city must authorize a bond before the next level of city approval and financing begins.
“This is just the introduction process,” said Stoermer. “We’ll start the approval process through October and November, hopefully to get permission to start in December of this year.”
