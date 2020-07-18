RUSHVILLE — The Rush County Health Department announced new guidelines for special event planning. The guidelines start July 23.

If you are planning an event, a written plan detailing the steps being taken to mitigate against COVID-19 must be presented to the health department.

Each plan must address:

  • Capacity limits: List the steps taken to ensure capacity does not exceed the limits set for by Governor Holcomb’s Stage 4 or Stage 4.5. List social distancing efforts.
  • Guest information: Let guests know to stay home if sick and maintain social distancing.
  • Screening: List measures to appropriately screen staff and volunteers.
  • Social Distancing: List measures to ensure social distancing such as multiple entrances, seating area, flow of attendees, etc.
  • Increased sanitation: List steps taken to ensure event venue and space is properly cleaned and sanitized.
  • Face coverings: List if these are required or recommended.
  • Compliance: List number of event staff/volunteers available to monitor compliances.
  • Timeline: If you have an event planned for July 23-26, plans to the health department must be received at least 72 hours in advance. For events after July 27, plans need to be submitted 7 days prior to the event.
  • Approval: Local health department must review and approve/disapprove plans.
  • Monitoring and enforcement: Planners must have enough staff/volunteers to ensure the policies approved for the event.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com

