RUSHVILLE — The Rush County Health Department announced new guidelines for special event planning. The guidelines start July 23.
If you are planning an event, a written plan detailing the steps being taken to mitigate against COVID-19 must be presented to the health department.
Each plan must address:
- Capacity limits: List the steps taken to ensure capacity does not exceed the limits set for by Governor Holcomb’s Stage 4 or Stage 4.5. List social distancing efforts.
- Guest information: Let guests know to stay home if sick and maintain social distancing.
- Screening: List measures to appropriately screen staff and volunteers.
- Social Distancing: List measures to ensure social distancing such as multiple entrances, seating area, flow of attendees, etc.
- Increased sanitation: List steps taken to ensure event venue and space is properly cleaned and sanitized.
- Face coverings: List if these are required or recommended.
- Compliance: List number of event staff/volunteers available to monitor compliances.
- Timeline: If you have an event planned for July 23-26, plans to the health department must be received at least 72 hours in advance. For events after July 27, plans need to be submitted 7 days prior to the event.
- Approval: Local health department must review and approve/disapprove plans.
- Monitoring and enforcement: Planners must have enough staff/volunteers to ensure the policies approved for the event.
