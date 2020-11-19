RUSHVILLE – Residents of Rushville are being asked to show their Christmas spirit by lighting up their neighborhoods with Christmas decorations. The Heart of Rushville is hosting a Light Up the Night Rushville Christmas Light Contest.
There will be five categories that will be judged in the contest.
- The Clark Griswold Award is for the most outrageous use of light, sound and motion.
- The Best Traditional Display is for the house that brings an old fashioned Christmas to Rushville.
- The American Hero Award is for the house best honoring first responders and military personnel.
- The Best Theme Display will go to the house with the best theme and design.
- The Overall Award will go to the people’s choice, voted by the public on the Facebook page.
There is no cost to enter and entries must be submitted to the Heart of Rushville Facebook page. Provide a photo of the display, name, address and category entering. All entries must be received by Dec. 9.
Judging will take place Dec. 12 and Dec. 13. Have lights on between 6 and 10 p.m. on those nights for judging. The winners will be announced Dec. 14.
Contest is for exterior decorations only, including decorations in windows that are visible from the exterior. Judging will be done from outside the residence only.
Judging will be based on “curb appeal” as viewed from the street. Therefore only those decorations located on the street side of the property will be judged (corner lots will be judged from both streets). Judges will not enter the property to view back or side yards.
For more on the contest and rules, visit the Heart of Rushville Facebook page.
