BATESVILLE – Approximately 500 residents of southeastern Indiana who are intellectually or developmentally disabled will benefit from quality of life improvements thanks to a $160,462 grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, OCRA Executive Director Denny Spinner and Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice were among those on hand Thursday morning at New Horizons Rehabilitation, Inc.¬, 237 Six Pine Ranch Road, for a check presentation.¬¬
“The importance of what we’re doing here today is significant because we all know the pandemic has greatly impacted the lives of Hoosiers with disabilities in more ways than many of us may understand,” Spinner said, adding that he was thrilled to partner with the City of Batesville and New Horizons to bring funding originally provided by the CARES Act to Hoosiers who will benefit from it.
Lt. Gov. Crouch echoed those sentiments.
“Our friends with disabilities are just our friends with special abilities,” she said. “They have the same dreams, hopes and desires as each and every one of us. They want to have a job and to have friends and be successful in life, and we had that opportunity to help them realize that so they can fulfill the dreams they dream and live the lives and build the lives they want to build.”
Mayor Bettice thanked Crouch for the funding and New Horizons Executive Director Marie Dausch for the services her agency provides, saying Batesville and the other communities New Horizons serves are fortunate to have them.
Dausch noted the funding is very exciting news for the administration, staff and clients at New Horizons and explained what it will help provide.
“The money will be used to purchase technology – laptops, tablets and other devices – to share with people who have disabilities,” she said. “It will also allow us to teach them how to use those devices, and hopefully many of them will be able to eventually buy their own. We want to teach them and help keep them current with how to use technology. … We want them to be happy in their lives, to have fun, and to do the things that the rest of us like to do. These funds take us to the next level, the next step. It’s very, very important.”
New Horizons provides education and training related to life skills, pre-employment, employment and industrial work service.
In addition to Batesville, New Horizons operates in the Brookville and Penntown communities.
For more information about New Horizons or the programs it offers call 812-934-4528 or email contact@nhrinc.org.
