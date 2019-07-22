New hotel in the works

GREENSBURG — A new hotel in the Veterans Way area could be on the horizon.
The hotel would be built just north of the small body of water located near Veterans Way with the main entrance facing the road itself.
At present, there are no specifics available regarding the size of the building or the amount of rooms it will feature. That information will be provided at a later date.
More information on the project itself will be provided at the August Greensburg City Council meeting.
Nonetheless, it’s a major step in the right direction for the city when it comes to developing and marketing the Veterans Way area.
The Veterans Way project is intended to connect U.S. Hwy. 421 to Ind. 3 to enhance commercial prospects in Greensburg. The second phase, which has yet to be completed, will take Veterans Way from Smith Road to the intersection of Ind. 3 and Lincoln Street.
The new hotel is a project of developer Jeff Whitaker.
Greensburg-Decatur County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Bryan Robbins recently discussed how this project came to be.
“I think it’s been in Jeff’s head for some time, and when the talk of a possible larger event center started, coupled with the infrastructure investments made on Veterans Way, I think it moved everything forward,” Robbins said.
The city is familiar with Whitaker’s work. Robbins indicated it’s crucial to have someone willing to take the risk of developing in any area.
“This is his project,” Robbins said. “It’s always great for a community to have a developer willing to take risks in investment, and as a city I feel we do our part in helping them mitigate that risk toward growing amenities in the community. It’s that cooperation between public and private initiatives that drives a community forward, and we’re lucky to have it.”
Time and time again, the goal of bringing more business to Greensburg and Decatur County is discussed. Robbins just recently spoke about those initiatives, stating his intention to visit more retail conventions this year to develop more contacts and market the Veterans Way area.
Right now, it’s about creating those relationships with businesses and corporations. Robbins said the investment in Greensburg and Decatur County is important to showcase people are willing to bring their business to the Tree City, as well as mentioning the importance of being located between two large cities.
“It’ll be great,” Robbins said. “Any additional draw you get out there helps bolster traffic counts, which help us make the case to further investments. Plus, this is simply a nice addition to the great hotels we have already. With us being close to both Indianapolis and Cincinnati, Greensburg should be an option for both metropolitan areas, be it for overnights for big events, or hosting events themselves.”
According to Robbins, the hotel project also shows the potential of Greensburg and Decatur County’s assets.
“The growth continues to put us on the map,” Robbins said. “It continues to show I-74 has potential, and it continues to show that southeastern Indiana is a place of opportunity. It’s up to us to make sure we grow the way we desire.”
All in all, Robbins said this shows investment in Veterans Way will work.
“I think it’s a great show of cooperation, and it shows that the infrastructure investment in Veterans Way will pay off, it just takes time sometimes,” Robbins said. “We are working to make sure it will.”
This is a developing story. The Daily News will provide more information as it becomes available.
----
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x7401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.