GREENSBURG – Police Chief Mike McNealy recently asked the Greensburg City Council to begin a study regarding the need for a new HVAC system at the Greensburg Police Department.
McNealy, accompanied by a representative from Indianapolis architect firm DLZ, Senior Mechanical Engineer DLZ Josh Apling, outlined the need for a new HVAC system.
The existing heating/air-conditioning system was installed around 2002, and since that time deficiencies in it have become apparent.
McNealy said parts of the system are no longer made and that it has fallen into disrepair.
The resulting high humidity in the building has created mold and mildew issues, there are uneven temperatures throughout the building, and the shared airflow with the fire department in the rear of the building has created issues as well, he said.
McNealy was unhappy with the original engineer hired to study the issue in February, and so he chose to work on the project through DLZ because they provided better options in addressing the HVAC replacement.
“I’m just looking for you to vote in favor of the contract to join DLZ in this project,” McNealey said.
He then outlined the cost for the study at $57,500, available with the option of terminating the process at any point.
“If the bidding doesn’t come in the way we like it, we can stop the contract at that point but retain all the documents we’ve received thus far,” he said.
Apling said the study would provide an initial recommendation for some potential fixes for the issues, and would include an estimate for probable cost for the repairs.
DLZ’s examination of the building will include an assessment of the actual HVAC needs for the building, and the finished assessment would recommend multiple options in replacing the system, with pros and cons included for each.
“We’ll present a study that will educate the city on the best options moving forward,” Apling said.
Based on approval of the schematic phase, DLZ will move forward at that time with construction plans for the system chosen, including plans for conducting the repairs while the building is occupied as well as plans for the process with the building empty.
Apling said that even though DLZ will not provide construction, they would manage the construction process for the city.
“Personally, I don’t know the difference between a diffuser or a flux capacitor, and that’s why I want to bring in professionals like this to help us,” McNealy said.
Mayor Marsh explained that already-budgeted funds were available for the study, and that the Board of Works had approved the arrangement, pending approval from the Council.
Following discussion, the council approved hiring DLZ to perform the requested study.
